Calendar » PODS® of Tri-Counties goes the extra mile to support ‘Christmas Bikes for Kids’ drive, Dec. 20

December 20, 2014 from 10:00 am - Noon

PODS of Tri-Counties has teamed up with the Village Dirtbags, a local group of mountain bike enthusiasts, to provide its moving and storage logistics for the ninth annual “Christmas Bikes for Kids” giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 20, from 10 a.m. – noon at Bicycles Unlimited, located at 660 North H St. in Lompoc.

For the past eight years, the Village Dirtbags have helped to provide bikes and helmets to families of Vandenberg Air Force Base (VAFB) service members. Last year with the community’s help, the organization was able to donate over 120 bikes. From now until Dec.15, the public is encouraged to make a monetary donation that will go toward the purchase of bike parts at Bicycles Unlimited, to be assembled by the Village Dirtbags, who will play the roles of “Santa’s helpers.” The new and refurbished bikes will then be stored safely and securely in two PODS containers, which serve as “Santa’s Workshops” and can hold up to 60 bikes per PODS container. The donated PODS containers allow the Village Dirtbags to allocate all of the funds toward bikes for the children.

“PODS of Tri Counties looks forward to the ‘Christmas Bikes for Kids’ event all year long,” said Steve Yapp, owner of PODS of Tri Counties. “We believe in giving back to the community and are proud to support the Christmas bike drive by providing our moving and storage logistics for these deserving military children.”

To make a donation, mail a check and completed donation form by Dec. 15 to: 1201 E. Ocean Ave., Suite K, Lompoc, Calif. 93436. Forms can be downloaded by visiting www.villagedirtbags.com and clicking on “2014 Christmas Bikes for VAFB Kids.” All donations are tax deductible.

About PODS of Tri-Counties

Steve Yapp is the owner of three Tri-Counties PODS franchises that serve residents and businesses in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Dedicated to the local community, Yapp’s franchises have donated hundreds of PODS containers to nonprofit and charitable organizations throughout Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, San Diego and Los Angeles counties since opening their doors in 2005.

A partial list of recipients include: Boys & Girls Clubs, FOOD Share of Ventura County, Casa Pacifica, Toys 4 Tots, California Strawberry Festival, Ojai Music Festival, Relay for Life, C.H.P. Holiday Toy Drive, Salvation Army, Santa Maria Good Samaritan, Oxnard Downtown Management District, Boy Scouts of Ventura County, California Visitors Center, Simi Valley Days, the Oxnard Salsa Festival, and Catholic Charities.

Founded in 1998, PODS currently provides moving and storage services to a population of more than 250,000,000 million consumers and businesses, in 48 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the U.K., through its company-owned and independent franchise network. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 400,000 long-distance relocations, exceeded 2,000,000 million deliveries and has over 150,000 PODS containers in service.

For more information, go to: www.mylocalpods.com.