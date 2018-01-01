Calendar » PODS® of Tri-Counties Joins Ventura Home and Garden Show, March 20-22

Leading moving and storage company PODS of Tri-Counties, will join other exhibitors for the 23rd Annual Ventura Home and Garden “Spring” Show the weekend of March 20-22.

The Ventura Home and Garden Show is an ideal exhibit for home and garden enthusiasts, offering a unique experience for all their home and garden needs. Exhibits will consist of products and services that will help attendees upgrade their homes with ideas about design, storage, gardening and landscaping. Event-goers will enjoy live entertainment, giveaways and demonstrations, while cruising up and down the aisles of home improvement paradise.

PODS of Tri-Counties will be located at booth #298 to assist homeowners whether it be for renovation, moving or storage purposes.

“The Ventura Home and Garden Show is a great way for commercial vendors to get their name out there and for customers to make informed decisions on products they want to buy for their home,” said Steve Yapp, owner of PODS of Tri-Counties. “Over 35 percent of our business is commercial use. We have found over the years that home renovation and a PODS storage container go hand in hand when that renovation project starts.”

Event Information:

Who: PODS of Tri-Counties and Ventura Home & Garden Show

When: Friday, March 20, from noon-6 p.m.

Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, March 22, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Ventura County Fairgrounds

10 West Harbor Blvd., Ventura, Calif.

For more information, visit: http://www.capitalshowcase.com/ventura.html.

About PODS of Tri-Counties

Steve Yapp is the owner of three Tri-Counties PODS franchises that serve residents and businesses in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Dedicated to the local community, Yapp’s franchises have donated hundreds of PODS containers to nonprofit and charitable organizations throughout Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, San Diego and Los Angeles counties since opening their doors in 2005.

A partial list of recipients include: Boys & Girls Clubs, FOOD Share of Ventura County, Casa Pacifica, Toys 4 Tots, California Strawberry Festival, Ojai Music Festival, Relay for Life, C.H.P. Holiday Toy Drive, Salvation Army, Santa Maria Good Samaritan, Oxnard Downtown Management District, Boy Scouts of Ventura County, California Visitors Center, Simi Valley Days, the Oxnard Salsa Festival, and Catholic Charities.

Founded in 1998, PODS currently provides moving and storage services to a population of more than 250,000,000 million consumers and businesses, in 48 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the U.K., through its company-owned and independent franchise network. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 400,000 long-distance relocations, exceeded 2,000,000 million deliveries and has over 150,000 PODS containers in service.

For more information, go to: www.mylocalpods.com.