Calendar » PODS® of Tri-Counties steps in to help increase Pet Adoption with Ventura County Animal Services

July 19, 2014 from 9:00am - 1:00pm

Ventura County Animal Services (VCAS) strives on being a no kill shelter by maintaining a consistency in pet adoption. PODS of Tri-Counties is collaborating with VCAS to help make it remain that way. This summer, PODS will help raise awareness for pet adoption during the ASPCA Rachel Ray $100K Challenge to increase homes for pets, reunite lost pets with their families and save more animals’ lives.

VCAS will be offering two opportunities beginning Saturday, July 19 and on Saturday, August 16 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. to donate any gently used items such as kitchen supplies, furniture or clothing at the Camarillo Animal Shelter 600 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, Calif. When making donations, VCAS is asking donors to seek a representative at the front desk, which will lead them to the PODS container to make their donations. All contributions will then be sold during the Barking Lot Sale where all proceeds will be made towards the shelter for the betterment of the animals.

When pets are adopted, all VCAS dogs and cats come with a certification of surgical sterilization, preliminary vaccinations, their first rabies vaccine, a Ventura County (VC) animal license, an implanted Trovan microchip and a certificate for free health exam at any VC veterinarian’s office. In addition, dog adoptions include a free 6 week obedience class.

“We’re really happy to be helping increase pet adoption, and get these pets permanent happy homes,” Steve Yapp, Manager of PODS of Tri-Counties said. “It’s really amazing seeing Ventura County Animal Services euthanize rates significantly decrease, and how much the volunteers really put their heart and soul into making sure these pets are well taken care of. We at PODS enjoy supporting causes such as these, and we’re really looking forward to the ASPCA Rachel Ray $100K Challenge.”

In addition, local children’s book author and illustrator, Suzy McGregor, whose career extends back from The Adventures of Izzy & Dizzy which won an Honorable Mention at the 2013 Paris Book Festival; Sue Lin & Yellow Tiger...On The Silk Road, which won an International Honorable Mention Award at the 2013 London Book Festival and an Honorable Mention at the 2013 Southern California Book Festival - will be conducting a book signing of her book, Ice Cream Mountains of Arizona during Barking Lot Sale on Saturday, August 16.



About PODS of Tri-Counties

Steve Yapp is the owner PODS of Tri-Counties franchises that serve residents and businesses in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Dedicated to the local community, Yapp’s franchises have donated hundreds of PODS containers to nonprofit and charitable organizations throughout Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, San Diego and Los Angeles counties since opening their doors in 2005.

A partial list of recipients include: Boys & Girls Clubs, FOOD Share of Ventura County, Casa Pacifica, Toys 4 Tots, California Strawberry Festival, Ojai Music Festival, Relay for Life, C.H.P. Holiday Toy Drive, Salvation Army, Santa Maria Good Samaritan, Oxnard Downtown Management District, Boy Scouts of Ventura County, California Visitors Center, Simi Valley Days, the Oxnard Salsa Festival, and Catholic Charities.

Founded in 1998, PODS currently provides moving and storage services to a population of more than 250,000,000 million consumers and businesses, in 48 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the U.K., through its company-owned and independent franchise network. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 400,000 long-distance relocations, exceeded 2,000,000 million deliveries and has over 145,000 PODS containers in service.

For more information, go to: www.mylocalpods.com.

