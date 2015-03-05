Calendar » Poet Brett Foster to Read Works

March 5, 2015 from 7:30 pm

Brett Foster, a former Stegner Fellow at Stanford University, recipient of a PEN American writing grant and winner of the Willis Barnstone Translation Prize, reads his poetry as part of the Westmont Reading Series Thursday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m. in Hieronymus Lounge at Westmont’s Kerrwood Hall. The reading is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact Professor Randall VanderMey at (805) 565-7145.

Foster, professor of creative writing and Renaissance literature at Wheaton College in Illinois, authored two poetry collections, “The Garbage Eater” (Northwestern University Press, 2011) and “Fall Run Road,” which won Finishing Line Press’ Open Chapbook Prize. He has a new collection, “Extravagant Rescues,” forthcoming this year.

Foster, who graduated from the University of Missouri, earned a master’s degree at Boston University. He was a Wallace Stegner Fellow at Stanford University before he earned a doctorate from Yale.