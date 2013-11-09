Calendar » Poetic Justice Project Presents ‘In the Kitchen with a Knife’

November 9, 2013 from 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Poetic Justice Project will present IN THE KITCHEN WITH A KNIFE on Nov. 8 and 9 in Santa Barbara. The play is an interactive murder mystery that puts audiences in prison and asks them to decide which of three men killed Telly, an inmate who worked in the kitchen. There are three possible endings, depending on how each audience votes.

Written by Deborah Tobola and Dylan O’Harra, and directed by Tobola, IN THE KITCHEN WITH A KNIFE features poetry by Jorge Humberto Nuñez Medina and live music by the band Petty With a Prior.

The play will be performed on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 2101 State St. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for students and seniors, and $10 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets may be purchased at poeticjusticeproject.org, by calling Brown Paper Tickets, 1-800-838-3006, or at the door.

The only theatre company of its kind in the state, Poetic Justice Project features casts of formerly incarcerated actors in theatre that examine crime, punishment and redemption. Based in Santa Maria, Poetic Justice Project is a program of the award-winning William James Association, which provides arts instruction to people on parole and probation, prisoners, and youth at risk of incarceration. For more information, visit poeticjusticeproject.org or find Poetic Justice Project on Facebook.