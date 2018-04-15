Calendar » Poetry as Portraiture: Adam Zagajewski and Andrew Winer

April 15, 2018 from 2:30 pm - 3:30 pm

Prize-winning, globally-admired poet Adam Zagajewski writes with precision and wonder about the calm and courage of ordinary life. He says of poetry that it “is like a human face — it is an object that can be measured, described, catalogued, but it is also an appeal.” His most recent book, "Slight Exaggeration," is a blend of memoir, essay, and anecdote, and in which he defines poetry as “a slight exaggeration, until we make ourselves at home in it. Then it becomes the truth.” Zagajewski is interviewed by fellow writer, friend, novelist, and Chair of the UC Riverside writing program Andrew Winer. Book signing to follow.