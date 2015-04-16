Calendar » Poetry in the Galleries: “...the beginning of always.”

April 16, 2015 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Santa Barbara poet laureates Perie Longo, Paul Willis, and Chryss Yost as well as Jon Snyder, Dante scholar and Professor of Italian Studies and Comparative Literature, Department of French and Italian at UCSB, read from selected works and original compositions inspired by the Botticelli, Titian, and Beyond: Masterpieces of Italian Painting from Glasgow Museums exhibition.

Preston Morton Gallery

Free