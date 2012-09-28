Poetry Reading by Irving Feldman
September 28, 2012 from 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
MacArthur "Genius Grant" awardee Irving Feldman, one of America's most important poets, will read his poems at Santa Barbara City College. The reading is FREE and open to the public.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBCC Creative Writing Program
- Price: Free
- Location: Fe Bland Forum, West Campus, SBCC
- Website: http://creativewriting.sbcc.edu/news.htm
