Calendar » Poetry Reading From My Dark Horses by Jodie Hollander

January 10, 2019 from 7:30pm

Join us for an evening of poetry with three-time Squie Foundation Artist in Residence,published poet Jodie Hollander. Part of the Ventura Poetry Series.

Ventura County Library

EP Foster Library in the Topping Room

651 E. Main Street. Ventura, CA 93001

FREE for all ages