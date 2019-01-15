Poetry Reading From My Dark Horses by Jodie Hollander
January 15, 2019 from 6:00pm
Come join us for an evening of poetry with three-time Squire Foundarion Artist in Residence, Jodie Hollander.
Poetry Readings by Published Poet Jodie Hollander at Ojai Public Library as part of the Ojai Poetry Series
Ojai Public Library, community room
111 East Ojai Avenue, Ojai, CA 93023
FREE for all ages
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Squire Foundation/ Ojai Public Library
- Starts: January 15, 2019 6:00pm
- Price: FREE for all ages
- Location: Ojai Public Library 111 East Ojai Ave, Ojai, CA
- Website: https://www.thesquirefoundation.org/events/2019/1/15/jodie-hollander-poetry-reading-at-the-ojai-library
- Sponsors: The Squire Foundation/ Ojai Public Library