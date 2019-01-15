Calendar » Poetry Reading From My Dark Horses by Jodie Hollander

January 15, 2019 from 6:00pm

Come join us for an evening of poetry with three-time Squire Foundarion Artist in Residence, Jodie Hollander.

Poetry Readings by Published Poet Jodie Hollander at Ojai Public Library as part of the Ojai Poetry Series

Ojai Public Library, community room

111 East Ojai Avenue, Ojai, CA 93023

FREE for all ages