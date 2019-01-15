Pixel Tracker

Poetry Reading From My Dark Horses by Jodie Hollander

January 15, 2019 from 6:00pm

Come join us for an evening of poetry with three-time Squire Foundarion Artist in Residence, Jodie Hollander.

Poetry Readings by Published Poet Jodie Hollander  at Ojai Public Library as part of the Ojai Poetry Series 
Ojai Public Library, community room
111 East Ojai Avenue, Ojai, CA 93023   

FREE for all ages

 

