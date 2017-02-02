Calendar » Poetry Reading with Shirley Geok-Lin Lim & Rick Benjamin

February 2, 2017 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Join Shirley Geok-Lin Lim and Rick Benjamin for poetry readings, open mic, and reception. Shirley Geok-Lin Lim will be reading poetry written during the 2014 Hong Kong Democracy Movement protests and from more recent work on the U.S. and Santa Barbara scenes. She hopes to facilitate discussion on the relations between the poet and the world, poetry and politics. Rick Benjamin’s work walks the line between the mystical and the mundane and sometimes attempts to blur it altogether. He will be reading new work and other poems from his three books, Passing Love, Floating World, & Endless Distances. He has just completed his term as State Poet Laureate of Rhode Island (2012 - 2016) at Brown University.