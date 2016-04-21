Calendar » Poetry Slam!

April 21, 2016 from 5:00pm

Back by popular demand! Come perform your latest work or vote for your favorites. Audience reactions will decide the winners for this event, with gift cards as prizes. Poems may be memorized or read from the page, but poets must perform their own work. No fee to enter, no previous experience necessary. All styles are welcome, and the public is encouraged to participate and attend.

David Romero is a Mexican-American spoken word artist from Southern California. He has appeared multiple times on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles, has opened for Latin Grammy–winning bands Ozomatli and La Santa Cecilia, and was the second poet to be featured on the YouTube channel All Def Digital. His poetry deals with family, identity, Latina and Latino culture, and social justice.