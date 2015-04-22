Calendar » Poetry Slam Hosted by David A. Romero

April 22, 2015 from 5:00pm

Come showcase your latest work or vote for your favorite performances. Audience reactions will decide the winners for this event, and cash prizes will be awarded. Poems can be memorized or read off of the page. Poets must read and perform their own work. No fee to enter. No previous experience necessary. All styles are welcome, and the public is encouraged to attend and participate.

David Romero is a Mexican-American spoken-word artist from Southern California. He performs on college campuses, has appeared multiple times on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles, has opened for Latin Grammy–winning bands Ozomatli and La Santa Cecilia, and is the second poet to be featured on the YouTube channel All Def Digital. His poetry deals with family, identity, Latino culture and social justice issues.

Admission is free.

For More Information:

Rachel T. Schmid

805-493-3697

[email protected]