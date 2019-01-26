Calendar » Poetry Workshop on Grief & Healing by Jodie Hollander

January 26, 2019 from 10:00am - 2:00pm



For centuries, creating art, and writing poetry in particular, has served as a form of healing for hurt, pain and grief. In commemoration of the one year anniversary of the mud slides that devastated so many in Santa Barbara, this workshop will explore how to make sense of our pain. We'll study and discuss examples of celebrated poems that tackle these difficult topics and discuss effective techniques for channeling our pain. Then, through a series of writing prompts, we'll examine our own experiences and turn them into poems. The course will also offer a brief introduction to meter and will consider tempo, pacing, and how to craft an ear-pleasing line of poetry. This workshop is for anyone who is interested in the incredible transformative power of poetry to heal our wounds. Jodie is a Squire Foundation Artist in Resident. No experience necessary. Registration Required.