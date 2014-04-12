Calendar » Poetry Zone: Kevin Patrick Sullivan, Patti Sullivan, Darius Deghner, and Gudrun Bortman

April 12, 2014 from 4:00pm

FeaGranada Books logotured poets Kevin Patrick Sullivan and Patti Sullivan will be joined by Darius Deghner and Gudrun Bortman.

Hosted by Sojourner Kincaid Rolle.

Limited 0pen Mic–space to try your work!

Refreshments are provided–buy some books while you’re here.