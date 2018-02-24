Calendar » Poets For Peace

February 24, 2018 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Join us in Studio D at SBCAST on Saturday, December 16th, 7-10 pm for Poets For Peace.

Poets For Peace is a collective movement to combat the negative impacts of the Western war machine through dialogue and storytelling. This installment will be fronted by LA artists Omar Pitras Waqar, Ilana Issa Alazzeh and traveling poet Marshall James Kavanaugh.

Additional performances by

Keith Mar

Andy Le aka Andy Da Poet

Maiza Hixson

Omar Pitras Waqar and Ilana Issa Alazzeh are Gardens For The Lush, an English Ghazal-style poetic collaboration with anarcho-sufi notions for love and dissent accompanied by sitar, vocals, and electric tanpuri. Marshall James Kavanaugh has spent the last few years traveling the country, collecting haikus from the expansive big skies found out west and fast-paced cities back east, most recently publishing a collection of essays from his experiences with the Water Protectors at Standing Rock in North Dakota.

http://facebook.com/gardensforthelush

http://www.marshalljameskavanaugh.com/

Keith Mar is a spoken word poet who works in images, colors and unflinchingly honest personal stories. His poetry asks questions about race, identity, self-love and social justice. Intensely personal, his work seeks moments of emotional connection through the depiction of universal experiences.

Andy Le, also goes by Andy Da Poet, is a Vietnamese-American poet attending UCSB as an undergraduate. He uses poetry as a medium to understand himself and the world around him. He also believes that poetry is able to save lives through small, intangible ways."