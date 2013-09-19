Calendar » Point Conception: Cape Horn of the Pacific Lecture

September 19, 2013 from 7:00pm

by Robert Schwemmer

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, September 19, 2013 at 7 pm

Members only Reception at 6:15 pm Cost: Free (members), $10 (non-members). To Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 x115

(please register for tickets early to guarantee admittance)



Robert Schwemmer’s lecture will provide an overview of the history of the “Cape Horn of the Pacific,” including some early history of the U.S. Coast Survey’s work to determine the latitude and longitude of Point Conception and ultimately their recommendation to construct a lighthouse at the point. Schwemmer will introduce some of the challenges that followed constructing, not one, but two lighthouses staring in 1855 at the cape, as well as sharing accounts of the ships that were lost off the Central Coast’s “Graveyard of the Pacific.”

The lecture is in conjunction with the new Point Conception Lens Exhibit Opening Reception September 21, 2013.

Robert Schwemmer is currently the West Coast Regional Maritime Heritage Coordinator for NOAA-Office of National Marine Sanctuaries. He coordinates and conducts archaeological surveys and research for the five National Marine Sanctuaries located along the Pacific West Coast.