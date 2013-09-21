Calendar » Point Conception Lighthouse Lens Exhibit Grand Opening

September 21, 2013 from 7:00pm

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Saturday, September 21, 2013

What: Exhibit Grand Opening Reception - 7:00 to 9:00 pm, Remarks - 7:30 pm

Cost: $10 (members), $20 (non-members).

Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 x115



Today is National Lighthouse Day and what better way to celebrate than to announce the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum’s newest exhibit, the Point Conception Lighthouse Fresnel Lens. In 2012 the United States Coast Guard designated the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum to be the future home of the first order Fresnel lens from Point Conception Lighthouse. Years of planning and fundraising, a month long disassembly process that included helicoptering glass from Point Conception to Santa Barbara, and an assembling process that took 3 experts 6 weeks to meticulously complete have resulted in an 18 foot, 6000 pound glass masterpiece that will be officially introduced to the Santa Barbara community on September 21, 2013 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

This event celebrates the efforts of major donors Roger and Sarah Chrisman - who spearheaded the financial aspect of this initiative – Lens expert Jim Woodward and his staff, guidance by the U.S. Coast Guard, Goleta’s Specialty Crane, Aspen Helicopters and Marborg Industries – all who were instrumental in successfully moving the lens, pedestal structure, and foghorn from Point Conception to the museum for installation.

By September 21st, the last phase of the exhibit installation will be completed – a two-story structure that illustrates both lighthouse lens history and how lens technology plays a roll in science today. Specifically, the life of the lighthouse keepers, the history of the Point Conception lighthouse, weather and current patterns, shipwreck tales and the use of Fresnel Lens technology today.

The reception will begin open to the community from 7pm – 9pm. Tickets are $10 for members and $20 for non-members. To register, call 805-962-8404 x 115 or visit www.sbmm.org.