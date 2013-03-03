Calendar » Polar Explorer Borge Ousland

March 3, 2013 from 3:00pm

Borge Ousland Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Sun, Mar 3 3:00 PM Campbell Hall $20 : General Public $15 : UCSB Students (Current ID required / Limited availability) $15 : Youth An avid outdoorsman and former member of Norway’s Marinejeger – equivalent to the U.S. Navy SEALs – he has the physical and mental toughness to survive extreme conditions, as demonstrated by his history-making solo crossing of the Antarctic.