Calendar » Political Impact on Local Mental Health Services

March 23, 2017 from 6:30 PM

Rusty Selix, JD, a mental health advocate and policy expert in California’s mental health system for nearly four decades, will be the featured speaker for the March NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Southern Santa Barbara County meeting, hosted by the Mental Wellness Center. He will consider how the current administration’s proposed American Health Care Act would change the future of mental health services, and discuss advocacy efforts to protect services.

A Q&A session will follow the presentation, and Spanish translation will be available. Participants are invited to join for coffee and dessert at 6:30 PM. The program will begin at 7:00 PM.

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2017

Time: 6:30 PM coffee/dessert; 7:00 PM program begins

Address: Mental Wellness Center, Fellowship Club, 617 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Cost: Free and open to the public

For more information, contact Ramona Winner at 805.884.8440 or at [email protected]