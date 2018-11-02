Pollinator Friendly Gardening
November 2, 2018 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm
A talk by Christy Wilhelmi
From fruits, vegetable, herbs, and native flowering plants, it all begins in the soil. Learn how to support our pollinators from the ground up to create useful landscapes as well as beautiful sanctuaries for all of our pollinators.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Beekeepers Guild of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Botanic Gardens, Fairview Gardens, City of Santa Barbara, The Fund for Santa Barbara
- Starts: November 2, 2018 7:00pm - 8:30pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Unity of Santa Barbara, 227 E. Arrellaga Street
- Website: http://beeguildsb.org/
