Pop-Up @ Paseo Nuevo - A Fine Art Exhibition

September 6, 2018 from 5:00pm - 9:00

SANTA BARBARA ARTISTS TURN EMPTY STORES INTO ART VENUES

Local Santa Barbara Artist D. A. Metrov is making a documentary film that, in part, addresses the problem of unleased storefronts on Santa Barbara’s State Street. He counted over 33 empty stores in the month of May. So he approached Paseo Nuevo Mall about using vacant space #101, formerly Big Dogs, for a pop-up art exhibit, and they agreed. “Pop-up exhibits are a great way for independent-minded artists to show in temporary exhibition spaces,” says Metrov. “We co-opt the business and marketing aspects of a traditional gallery as part of the artistic process. If this show is a success, we hope to continue the trend with an on-going series of such exhibits. Santa Barbara has a lack of cutting edge galleries, and a glut of empty retail spaces. Marriage of the two makes good sense.”

The first exhibit will include striking abstracts by Peggy Ferris, industrial grunge works by Madeline Garrett, abstract wall sculptures by Michael Irwin, post-Warhol V.I.P. portraits by Metrov, Dug Uyesaka’s charming small sculptures, and elegant fiber works by Susan Venable.

WHERE:

The old Big Dogs retail space #101 right next to

Nordstrom’s court entrance in the Paseo Nuevo Mall,

651 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

WHEN:

Sneak Preview Opening – First Thursday Art Walk – Sept 6, 2018 -- 5pm-9pm

Grand Opening – Saturday, Sept 15, 2018 -- 5pm-9pm

Regular Gallery Hours: Fri-Sat 12-9, Sun 12-6

More info: http://tiny.cc/bigdogart

Contact: D. A. Metrov

[email protected]

805.705.9874

www.MetrovPortraits.com