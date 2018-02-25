Calendar » Pop-Up Community Portrait Studio

February 25, 2018 from 1 pm - 4 pm

The public is invited to participate in a free Pop-Up Portrait Studio in celebration of the "Crosscurrents" exhibitions, currently on view through May 27, which feature painted and photographic portraits. Bring a friend or family member, or pose solo. All ages are welcome!

Photos will be available for viewing or download on the Museum’s flickr page (www.flickr.com/sbmuseart) after March 1.

Your image could be selected for viewing in SBMA’s community gallery space Going Up! located in the Museum’s elevator!