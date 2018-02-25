Pop-Up Community Portrait Studio
The public is invited to participate in a free Pop-Up Portrait Studio in celebration of the "Crosscurrents" exhibitions, currently on view through May 27, which feature painted and photographic portraits. Bring a friend or family member, or pose solo. All ages are welcome!
Photos will be available for viewing or download on the Museum’s flickr page (www.flickr.com/sbmuseart) after March 1.
Your image could be selected for viewing in SBMA’s community gallery space Going Up! located in the Museum’s elevator!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: February 25, 2018 1 pm - 4 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/459414434455362/