Calendar » Pop-Up Opera

November 6, 2014 from 5:00 pm

As SBMA prepares for its exhibition of Italian masterpieces from Glasgow Museums in 2015, Opera Santa Barbara gets a head start by performing selections from Giuseppe Verdi's Rigoletto during the next Pop-Up Opera. Enjoy musical pieces also paired with the permanent collection presentation Art to Zoo: Exploring Animal Natures.

Museum galleries

Free

