Pop-Up Opera
November 6, 2014 from 5:00 pm
As SBMA prepares for its exhibition of Italian masterpieces from Glasgow Museums in 2015, Opera Santa Barbara gets a head start by performing selections from Giuseppe Verdi's Rigoletto during the next Pop-Up Opera. Enjoy musical pieces also paired with the permanent collection presentation Art to Zoo: Exploring Animal Natures.
Museum galleries
Free
