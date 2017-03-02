Pop-Up Opera
March 2, 2017 from 5:30 pm
Members of Opera Santa Barbara’s Mosher Studio Artist program return to present a crowd-pleasing pop-up performance of Leoš Janáček’s song cycle Diary of One Who Disappeared. The cycle features a tenor, alto, and three female voices and tells the story of a village boy who falls in love with a young gypsy girl and decides to leave his family and home with her.
Museum galleries
Free
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: March 2, 2017 5:30 pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: https://www.sbma.net/events/operaw2017