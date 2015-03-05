Calendar » Pop-Up Opera: Botticelli to Bel Canto

March 5, 2015 from 5:30 pm

Opera Santa Barbara continues its season with bel canto composer Gioachino Rossini's opera L'italiana in Algeri. SBMA's exhibition of 500 years of Italian art is the perfect opportunity to showcase music from the birthplace of opera. This recital features music from over three centuries of classical Italian repertoire.

Museum galleries

Free