Calendar » Pop-Up Performance: Invertigo Dance Theatre

October 20, 2016 from 5:30 pm

During two, ten-minute performances (5:30 & 6:30 pm), Invertigo Dance Theatre presents Descent of the Docent, a museum guide’s docent tour of a contemporary dance piece offering a witty look at how we understand and interact with art. A recent Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Arts Innovation and Management (AIM) program grant recipient, Invertigo’s performances feature virtuosic dancing delivered with the company’s signature and stunning athletic physicality, complimented by live music, vivid elements of theatre, and spoken dialogue.

Free