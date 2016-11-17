Calendar » Pop-Up Shakespeare

November 17, 2016 from 5 pm - 7:45 pm

Marking the 400th anniversary of his death, this moveable feast of performance celebrates the astonishing achievement of William Shakespeare in a non-traditional mix of short plays, films, and dance. Inspired by Shakespeare’s plays and sonnets, performances are ongoing from 5 to 7:45 pm in a pop-up, informal format in spaces both expected and unexpected, within and without the Museum galleries.

Presented in collaboration with Lit Moon Theatre Company, the Bitola (Macedonia) National Theatre, Westmont College, and Shakespeare’s Globe London.

Free