Calendar » Pop-Up Studio Sale (Ceramics/Fiber)

May 20, 2017 from 10:00am - 4:00pm

One and Only Pop–Up Studio Sale

Ceramics and Fibers

For the first time ever, Joan Rosenberg-Dent will be opening her studio and offering a one-time opportunity to purchase her art, discounted up to 50% of the original price.

She will be featuring contemporary ceramic pieces, both sculptural & functional, as well as one-of-a-kind handmade, cross-body evening bags as seen in the Santa Barbara News Press (great with jeans too!).

Date:

Saturday, May 20th 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Address: 505 Owen Rd.

Questions: [email protected]

10% of the sales will be donated to CALM

About the Artist:

Joan is a sculptor working mainly in porcelain and mixed media. She received her Master of Fine Arts degree at Cranbrook Academy of Art. Joan taught at many universities including Pennsylvania State University, University of Michigan, and was Chairman of Ceramics and Glass at Ohio University. She currently serves on the Dean’s Advisory Council, School of Art and Design, at the University of Michigan. Her work is in several permanent museum collections including The Detroit Institute of Art, the University Of Michigan Museum Of Art, the Canton Art Institute, and the Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian Institute, as well in many private collections.

Peek at my website: www.JRDStudio.artspan.com