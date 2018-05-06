Calendar » Popping Up at Pura Luna

May 6, 2018 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

We gather in celebration of Spring and Mother's Day! This iteration of Popping up Near You is hosted by the insanely fabulous women of Pura Luna Women's Apothecary, a space dedicated to the health and wellbeing of the female community of Santa Barbara. We are joined by incredible local artisans and craftspeople, bodywork, live local musicians, and a number of workshop leaders, and of course, the very knowledgeable plant medicine hostesses. Our focus, perfectly reflected by our host space, is in honor of women and the integral part we play in humanity. We honor the Mother in you, the Mother who came before you, and the Divine Feminine in every woman. We would be honored to have you!