Calendar » ‘Populaire’ (French)

November 18, 2015 from 7:00pm

In this award-winning romantic comedy, an insurance agent (Romain Duris) and his new secretary (Déborah François) become locked in the grip of romance and competition as they train together for a speed-typing contest. The secretary wins the 1959 contest in New York City and is recognized as the world’s fastest typist.

Admission is free. Carmike Thousand Oaks 14 is located at 166 W. Hillcrest Drive. Please arrive 30 minutes before the screening time to secure a seat. French with English subtitles.