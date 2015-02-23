Calendar » Portfolio reviews

February 23, 2015 from 9AM

From Monday, February 23, 2015 to Friday, February 27, 2015.

Artists can sign up for a time-slot to bring in their portfolio to be reviewed by MCASB Associate Curator Brooke Kellaway. Artists will gain valuable insight about their work and presentation from a professional museum curator’s perspective. By appointment only. Limited time slots available.

FREE to Artist Society members, $25 for non-members.

To schedule an appointment, contact Antara Hunter, Development Associate, at [email protected] or call 805.966.5373 x107.