Portfolio reviews
From Monday, February 23, 2015 to Friday, February 27, 2015.
Artists can sign up for a time-slot to bring in their portfolio to be reviewed by MCASB Associate Curator Brooke Kellaway. Artists will gain valuable insight about their work and presentation from a professional museum curator’s perspective. By appointment only. Limited time slots available.
FREE to Artist Society members, $25 for non-members.
To schedule an appointment, contact Antara Hunter, Development Associate, at [email protected] or call 805.966.5373 x107.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: February 23, 2015 9AM
- Price: FREE/$25
- Location: Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.mcasantabarbara.org/event/portfolio-reviews