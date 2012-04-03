Calendar » Portrait in Seven Shades

April 3, 2012 from 5:30 p.m.

Award-winning composer and Jazz at Lincoln Center premiere saxophonist, Ted Nash, will perform his Grammy-nominated orchestral celebration of jazz and art Portrait in Seven Shades. This composition, comprised of seven movements, is inspired by and reflects upon the art by Marc Chagall, Salvador Dali, Henri Matisse, Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso, Jackson Pollock, and Vincent Van Gogh. Audience members will gaze upon images of works from SBMA’s permanent collection while hearing Ted Nash and his quartet perform. A Q&A with the composer follows.