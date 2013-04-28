Calendar » Portrait of Wally

April 28, 2013 from 3:00pm

ART | ARCHITECTURE ON FILM Series Portrait of Wally Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu SUN, APR 28 3 PM POLLOCK THEATER $10 / $5 all students Reception follows / 21 years + “Portrait of Wally,” Egon Schiele’s tender picture of his mistress, Walburga (“Wally”) Neuzil, is the pride of Vienna’s Leopold Museum.