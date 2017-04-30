Positive Painting for a Purpose
April 30, 2017 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm
Sunday April 30th, 4-6 pm: “Positive Painting” guided painting event with wine at the Goleta Valley Community Center, lead by Barbara Eberhart. $45/person includes paint, 16 x 20 canvas, step by step instruction, and a glass of wine or soda. No skills required - just bring out your inner child, be Positive & have FUN!
Save your spot by emailing [email protected] or calling 805-947-6320
All proceeds go toward Northside Optimist Club Service Projects.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nothside Optimist Club of Santa Barbara
- Starts: April 30, 2017 4:00pm - 6:00pm
- Price: $45
- Location: Goleta Valley Communicy Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.
- Website: https://m.facebook.com/NSOptimists/
- Sponsors: Nothside Optimist Club of Santa Barbara