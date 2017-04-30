Friday, March 23 , 2018, 8:03 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Positive Painting for a Purpose

April 30, 2017 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

 Sunday April 30th, 4-6 pm: “Positive Painting” guided painting event with wine at the Goleta Valley Community Center, lead by Barbara Eberhart.  $45/person includes paint, 16 x 20 canvas, step by step instruction, and a glass of wine or soda. No skills required - just bring out your inner child, be Positive & have FUN!

Save your spot by emailing [email protected] or calling 805-947-6320

All proceeds go toward Northside Optimist Club Service Projects.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nothside Optimist Club of Santa Barbara
  • Starts: April 30, 2017 4:00pm - 6:00pm
  • Price: $45
  • Location: Goleta Valley Communicy Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.
  • Website: https://m.facebook.com/NSOptimists/
  • Sponsors: Nothside Optimist Club of Santa Barbara
 
 
 