Positive Painting for a Purpose

April 30, 2017 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

Sunday April 30th, 4-6 pm: “Positive Painting” guided painting event with wine at the Goleta Valley Community Center, lead by Barbara Eberhart. $45/person includes paint, 16 x 20 canvas, step by step instruction, and a glass of wine or soda. No skills required - just bring out your inner child, be Positive & have FUN!

Save your spot by emailing [email protected] or calling 805-947-6320

All proceeds go toward Northside Optimist Club Service Projects.