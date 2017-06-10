Calendar » Possibilities, Dreams & Actions

June 10, 2017 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

The Dance with Harout Performance Company comes back for their third year at Center Stage Theater presenting: Possibilities, Dreams & Actions. Watch these characters live life powerfully as they expand their realm of possibility by taking actions in making their dreams come true. Sometimes all it takes is perceiving the impossible as possible to motivate us to take the actions that will make a dream come true. Come dream with us and see, through dance styles encompassing Hip Hop, Burlesque and Jazz Funk, what could be possible for you in this spectacular and inspiring production of Possibilities, Dreams & Actions!

Special guest performance on Friday, June 16th by the Los Angeles Dance With Harout Performance Company.

TIMES: Saturday, June 10, at 2:00 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, June 10, at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Friday, June 16, at 8:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $30 general, $40 at the door

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

