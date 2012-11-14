Calendar » Power of Meditation

November 14, 2012 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

Meditation is increasing in popularity throughout the world. People are seeing the incredible benefits coming from meditation. To experience these benefits we need to know how to tap into the power of meditation. This public talk will outline the benefits of meditation as they relate to our daily life and introduce how we can improve our daily experiences with the power of meditation. Whether you are new to meditation or would like to energize your practice, this is a great topic for everyone.