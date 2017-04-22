Calendar » POWERS Math Day

April 22, 2017 from 9:30AM - 3:45PM

On April 22nd, the UCSB AWM (Association for Women in Math) student chapter is organizing an event called POWERS: Problem sOlving for Women to Encourage Research in STEM. The event is a full day of activities for female high school students in the Ventura-Santa Barbara-Santa Maria area. The activities will include a panel with UCSB undergraduate and graduate students in different STEM areas, a talk by a female mathematician, fun seminars led by female scientists, a problem solving competition, lunch at the lagoon, and more. The event will take place at UCSB. For more information and to register for this free event, visit math.ucsb.edu and click on "POWERS 2017".