Calendar » PPl Of Color and Corlblind discourse

May 14, 2013 from 6:00 pm

Discussion/MCC Lounge Many discussions of colorblindness examine white people's investments in refusing to talk explicitly about race, power, and privilege. Blake will address why colorblind ideals appeal to people of color in the post-Civil Rights era and enlists their support in disciplining behavior, pursuing individualism, and limiting aspirations. Felice Blake is Assistant Professor in UCSB’s Department of English