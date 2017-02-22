Calendar » Practicing Mindfulness - Harmony, Health, Happiness

February 22, 2017 from 6:15 pm - 7:45 pm

Learn a range of mindful meditation, movement, and contemplation techniques so you can discover and create a daily practice that best meets your needs--whether it is to strengthen your health and well-being, focus attention, reduce negative stress responses, or simply experience greater joy and contentment. Remembering how to live in this present moment strengthens our body, calms our mind, and helps us greet life’s challenges and surprises with greater courage and ease. Beginners and experienced meditators welcome.

5 Sessions: Weekly; 2/22/2017 - 3/22/2017