Praise Song: 150 Years of American Indian Art
FEATURING
with Lee Swenson, Institute for the Study of Natural and Cultural Resources
Since the 1870s, there has been a powerful outpouring of American Indian art. Luminous and beautiful for its own sake, the art is a cultural and political portrayal of indigenous life in America. The breadth and depth of Indian art is remarkable, from the Pueblo art of the Southwest to the Haida art in the Northwest. Join us as we explore these and other American Indian art treasures.
February 20, 2014 7:00pm - 9:00pm
Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
- Website: http://www.sbnature.org/