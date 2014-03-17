Calendar » PRAYER and HEALING: Explore the connection

March 17, 2014 from 5:00pm - 6:00pm

This talk is all about the power of God’s love to heal. In it International speaker Mark Swinney explores how feeling—how sensing spiritually—the presence of God as Love has the effect of bringing moments of wonderful inspiration and enlightenment—moments that actually reform and cure. Worldwide, people are discovering more each day about the ways prayer can make huge differences in life. The speaker says, “I have found in my own experience that gaining even just a little understanding of how prayer works means that your life never again will be the same.”

In Swinney’s talk, “What is it that connects prayer with heaing?” he references the Bible, along with Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures by Mary Baker Eddy, a book of universally applicable ideas on practical spirituality.

Practitioner and teacher of Christian Science healing, Mark Swinney, has devoted more than twenty-five years both to praying with people and empowering people to pray effectively for themselves. A prolific author with more than 250 published articles addressing numerous facets of prayer and healing, Mark’s love for God shines very brightly. He has traveled much of the world speaking about his heartfelt love for God and Christian healing, and is known for his honesty, humor, and candid style.

Swinney is a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship. He travels from his home in Sandia Park, New Mexico, USA.

For more information: 805 966-4007