Prayer for Creation: Community Service for Refugio Oil Spill

June 25, 2015 from 6:00pm

A Prayer for Creation - Thursday, May 28 at 6:00pm

All are invited Thursday, May 28 as we gather together as a community at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church to respond prayerfully to the Refugio oil spill that occurred last week. Join as we give thanks for the bounty of God’s resources and pray for the right use of “this fragile earth, our island home.” All are welcome to this service. Please help extend an invitation to your neighbors and friends.