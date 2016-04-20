Calendar » Pre-Kindergarten: A VITAL INVESTMENT IN OUR FUTURE

April 20, 2016 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

In 2013 at annual meeting of California State League of Women Voters, Pre-Kindergarten (also called Pre-School) was chosen as an official “issue for education and advocacy." Leagues around the state have been focused on promoting public awareness of the prodigious learning abilities of pre-school age children. The forum is co-sponsored by First 5 Santa Barbara County.

Moderated by Bill Marks, the forum will include five speakers including: Ben Romo, Executive Director of First 5 Santa Barbara County; Michelle Robertson, Pre-School Co-ordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District; Dr. Maria Fisk, Director of the Carpinteria Children’s Project; Erika Ronchietto, owner/operator of the Learning Den Pre-School; and Professor Matt Quirk of UCSB’s Education department.

The original impetus behind the Pre-K movement had been breakthrough advances in brain science. More recently the demonstrated educational and social benefits of Pre-K, both short and long term, have given rise to efforts in a number of cities, including New York and San Francisco, toward guaranteeing universal Pre-School for all four year olds.

The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara welcomes the public for a stimulating discussion. Bring a brown bag lunch and enjoy free parking and coffee.

League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara

lwvsantabarbara.org

301-A Carrillo Street, SB 93101

805-730-9153