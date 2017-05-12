Pre Mother’s Day Boutique
May 12, 2017 from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Blissful Boutiques will be having a Pre Mother's Day Boutique at Vista Del Monte Assisted Living on Friday May 12 from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm. Please come and shop with over 25 local vendors with items ranging from makeup, candles, jams, jewelry and many more. Come and shop for that special lady in your life.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: lisag805
- Starts: May 12, 2017 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
- Price: Free Admission
- Location: 3775 Modoc Road
- Website: http://www.lmgvendorevents.com