May 12, 2017 from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Blissful Boutiques will be having a Pre Mother's Day Boutique at Vista Del Monte Assisted Living on Friday May 12 from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm. Please come and shop with over 25 local vendors with items ranging from makeup, candles, jams, jewelry and many more. Come and shop for that special lady in your life.