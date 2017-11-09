Calendar » Precious Cargo

November 9, 2017 from 7:00pm

Saving the Biological Riches of the Channel Islands



Lecture by Eamon O’Byrne



Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara

When: November 9, 2017, 7:00pm

Doors open to SBMM Members at 6:15pm and Non-members at 6:45pm

Cost: $5 (SBMM members), $15 (non-members)



Register: www.sbmm.org/all-events or (805) 456-8747



Sponsored by Marie L. Morrisroe

Supported by Silvio Di Loreto (in memoriam)



Precious Cargo Saving the Biological Riches of the Channel Islands – At a time of unprecedented change and uncertainty, the rescue of the California’s Channel Islands back from the brink of ecological collapse is an extraordinary story with global implications. Hear how a diverse partnership of scientists, ranchers, hunters and government came together to save the rare plants and animals of the Channel Islands, and how their work is influencing the protection of nature around the world.



Eamon O’Byrne, California Islands Conservation Director – A former professional mariner, charter boat skipper, and yacht racer, Eamon joined The Nature Conservancy as Associate Director of Operations in 2008. Prior to joining The Nature Conservancy, he was Executive Director of the San Francisco Maritime National Park Association, a non-profit dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of America’s maritime heritage, from sailing ships to submarines. Since August 2013 he has led The Nature Conservancy’s conservation programs on California’s offshore islands, and overseen ecological restoration and recovery programs on its Santa Cruz Island Preserve, and where his background in project management and logistics have been put to full use, and then some!



For more information, contact the Education Dept. at (805) 456-8741 or [email protected]