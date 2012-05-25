Calendar » Prelude to Summer Bach Concert

May 25, 2012 from 8:00 pm

As a special Prelude to Summer, West Coast Chamber Orchestra will perform an uplifting All Bach Concert on Friday, May 25th at 8 PM. Now a popular annual tradition heralding the beginning of summer, the classical music event will be held in the Gothic inspired, gold sandstone Trinity Episcopal Church, downtown Santa Barbara. The concert includes Johann Sebastian Bach’s rarely-heard Lutheran Mass No. 2 in A Major and familiar cantata Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring - featuring the Santa Barbara Chamber Singers, under the baton of Guest Conductor, Dr. Michael Shasberger, Professor of Music and Worship at Westmont College. Also on the program are some of composer Bach’s most jubilant 18th century hits: Oboe & Violin Concerto with Soloists Tamsen Beseke, Violin, and Kathy Bell Russo, Oboe; Air on G-String; Arioso, and Fifth Brandenburg Concerto with Frank Basile, Harpsichord. Concertmaster Tamsen Beseke will play a violin crafted in 1780 by Stradivari disciple Giovanni Guadagnini. Music Director Christopher Story VI will conduct. Limited seating. Tickets: Arlington Ticket Agency 963.4408. Information: 962.6609.