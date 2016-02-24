Calendar » Premiere Film Screening: Bringing Back the Wild:

February 24, 2016 from 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

This 2015 film tells the inspiring story of the restoration of the Coal Oil Point Reserve (COPR) native wetlands and precious coastal-strand environment that are home to the threatened Western Snowy Plover and Tidewater Goby. Premiere film screening and discussion with filmmaker Michael Love and COPR Director, Dr. Cristina Sandoval. Hosted by the Santa Barbara Audubon Society and the Museum of Natural History. $10/person. Fleischmann Auditorium (i) Ron Skinner [email protected] (805) 682-4711 ext 170.