Calendar » Premiere Screening: ‘100 Tikis’

October 14, 2015 from 7:00pm

In conjunction with Biomythography: Secret Poetry and Hidden Angers, the Rolland Gallery is pleased to present the premiere of 100 Tikis, the latest work by Hudson, New York-based artist Dan Taulapapa McMullin. 100 Tikis is an appropriation art piece that interrogates Western (and Eastern) colonialism of the Pacific Islands peoples from Hawaii to West Papua, through an examination of tiki kitsch, tourism, militarism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism and the genocide of indigenous peoples. The artist will be on hand to introduce and discuss the work.

The screening is free and open to the public. Run time: 47 minutes.