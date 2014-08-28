Premiere Screening of The Milky Way, a film about breastfeeding in America
August 28, 2014 from 5pm - 8pm
Join us for the premiere Santa Barbara screening of The Milky Way, an award-winning documentary about breastfeeding in America. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion. Proceeds from this event benefit La Leche League of Santa Barbara.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: La Leche League of Santa Barbara
- Starts: August 28, 2014 5pm - 8pm
- Price: $8 fo advance puchase tickets , $10 at the door
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
- Website: http://www.tinyurl.com/MilkyWaySB
