Premiere Screening of The Milky Way, a film about breastfeeding in America

August 28, 2014 from 5pm - 8pm

Join us for the premiere Santa Barbara screening of The Milky Way, an award-winning documentary about breastfeeding in America. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion. Proceeds from this event benefit La Leche League of Santa Barbara.

 

The Milky Way Documentary

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: La Leche League of Santa Barbara
  • Starts: August 28, 2014 5pm - 8pm
  • Price: $8 fo advance puchase tickets , $10 at the door
  • Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
  • Website: http://www.tinyurl.com/MilkyWaySB
  • Sponsors: La Leche League of Santa Barbara
 
 
 